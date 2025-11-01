Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

