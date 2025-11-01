Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.9783.
GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
