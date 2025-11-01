Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOGL. HSBC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

