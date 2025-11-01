AlphaQuest LLC Buys 4,631 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 871,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,622 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 437,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

