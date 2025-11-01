AlphaQuest LLC Has $310,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the sale, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,827.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,222 shares of company stock worth $17,682,090. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $208.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of THC stock opened at $206.53 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.