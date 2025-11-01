AlphaQuest LLC Sells 17,823 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%.The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $160,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 293,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,640.28. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $613,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

