AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $290.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.59 and its 200 day moving average is $277.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

