AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.67.

AltaGas Stock Performance

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$41.17 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

