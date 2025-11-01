Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 87,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 314,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The stock has a market cap of C$250.11 million, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

