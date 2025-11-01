Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Decreased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Arete increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.