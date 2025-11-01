Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Raised by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

