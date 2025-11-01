Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,725,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53,285 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $598,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

