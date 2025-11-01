Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Eastern Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $154,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

