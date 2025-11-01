Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $250.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

