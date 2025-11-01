Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

