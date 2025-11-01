Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Trimmed by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $250.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

