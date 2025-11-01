Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

