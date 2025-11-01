Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,819 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock valued at $21,222,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day moving average of $215.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

