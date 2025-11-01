Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lowered by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $250.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $269.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.