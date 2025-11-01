Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lifted by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SLT Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $250.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.