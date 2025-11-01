American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $137.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AEP opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 166.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

