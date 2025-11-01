American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.2434 and last traded at $0.2434. 8,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 23,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2513.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

