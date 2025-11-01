Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 49,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 71,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 557.03.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits; and oil and gas properties located in the Kingdom of Cambodia, Canada, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Angkor Gold Corp.

