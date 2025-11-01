Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 88.4% in October

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 413,800 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,409,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.00 price target on Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Anglo American Stock Down 0.6%
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
