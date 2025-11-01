Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Raised by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 29,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 204,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

