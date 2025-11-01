Apple Inc. $AAPL is Kidder Stephen W’s Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

