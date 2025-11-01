Apple Inc. $AAPL is Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

