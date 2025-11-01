Apple Inc. $AAPL is Somerville Kurt F’s 3rd Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.