Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Boosted by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after buying an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

