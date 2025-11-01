Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

