Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by 1 North Wealth Services LLC

1 North Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. CLSA raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

