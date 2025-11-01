Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Apple comprises 20.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 139,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

