Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day moving average is $222.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.