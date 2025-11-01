Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Raised by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 139,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.39.

AAPL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

