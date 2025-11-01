Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price upped by BNP Paribas Exane from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

APTV stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

