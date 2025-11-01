Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $568,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 214,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,191.60. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 77,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $1,626,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,091,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,809,716.60. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 156,561 shares of company stock worth $2,916,931 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 470,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,603,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

