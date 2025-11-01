Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,647,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Arete Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.