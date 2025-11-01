Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $72,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 100.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 242,468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,261.20. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANF opened at $72.54 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $164.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

