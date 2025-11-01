ATB Capital Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$30.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$30.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.43.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada stock opened at C$25.29 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$14.03 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.63. The stock has a market cap of C$585.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.18.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

