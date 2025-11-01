Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 139,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $291.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

