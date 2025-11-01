Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 784 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

