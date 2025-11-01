B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Booking Earnings

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $226.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $227.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $46.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $27.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $67.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $59.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $275.27 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,077.74 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,381.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,387.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 150.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

