Barclays Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $266.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $271.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $197.02 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

