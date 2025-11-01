Baskin Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

