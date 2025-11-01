Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.4845 and last traded at $12.4845. Approximately 646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.3350.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Beazley
Beazley Stock Performance
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beazley
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.