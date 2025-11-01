Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.4845 and last traded at $12.4845. Approximately 646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.3350.

Get Beazley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Beazley

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.