Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $250.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.