Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.2222.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Beta Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on Beta Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Beta Bionics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

BBNX stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Beta Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a negative net margin of 87.89%.The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity at Beta Bionics

In other news, insider Mark Hopman sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $234,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,780.40. This represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $108,059.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,249.29. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,543.

Institutional Trading of Beta Bionics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,346,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Beta Bionics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after purchasing an additional 424,817 shares during the period. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Beta Bionics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,570,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 466,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,990,000.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

