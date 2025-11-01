BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01. 20,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 61,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

BioRem Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$32.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.91.

About BioRem

(Get Free Report)

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.