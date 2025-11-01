Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BDT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.11. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$31.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.