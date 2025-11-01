BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 89.1% in October

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 298,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the September 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.50 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $492,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

